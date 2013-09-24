* Rosneft sees 2013 net profit at 439 bln rbls

* Expects oil output at 207 mln T, gas production at 42 bcm in 2013 (Adds detail, analyst comments, share price)

MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russia's top crude producer Rosneft expects to earn 439 billion roubles ($13.8 billion) in net income this year after its acquisition of TNK-BP, in line with analysts expectations.

The company, headed by Igor Sechin, a long-standing ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, expects to produce 207 million tonnes (4.16 million barrels per day) of crude oil, or almost 40 percent of Russia's total oil production, the world's largest.

Rosneft completed a $55 billion deal to acquire TNK-BP from BP and AAR consortium of Soviet-born billionaires in March and became the world's top listed oil producer by output.

Its rise to the top of the world's oil league has provoked criticism from analysts and non-state companies, who say that the increasing role of state in the economy hinders competition.

Rosneft said it expects to produce around 42 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas this year. The company aims to increase its share of the domestic gas market to 19-22 percent by 2020 from around 9 percent now. It expects to produce over 60 bcm by 2016 and 100 bcm in 2020, of which more than half will be produced at newly acquired projects.

Rosneft's shares fell 1.7 percent by 0904 GMT.

"This is a technical rebound. The Rosneft's forecast mainly coincided with analysts consensus," Sergey Vakhrameyev from Ankorinvest brokerage said about the shares move.

($1 = 31.7992 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Louise Heavens)