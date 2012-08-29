MOSCOW Aug 29 Russia's top crude producer Rosneft said on Wednesday it may sign a deal to supply A Russian subsidiary of Finnish utility Fortum with natural gas in a deal worth over $500 million.

Rosneft said in a regulatory filing that its board of directors will discuss the deal to supply gas to TGK-10 on Friday.

A Rosneft spokesman declined to elaborate on details when contacted. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk)