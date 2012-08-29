UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
MOSCOW Aug 29 Russia's top crude producer Rosneft said on Wednesday it may sign a deal to supply A Russian subsidiary of Finnish utility Fortum with natural gas in a deal worth over $500 million.
Rosneft said in a regulatory filing that its board of directors will discuss the deal to supply gas to TGK-10 on Friday.
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.