MOSCOW Oct 9 Russia's top crude producer
Rosneft said on Tuesday its powerful chief executive
Igor Sechin met the co-owners of international oil trading house
Gunvor to discuss "trading issues", amid reports of a rift
between Sechin and Gunvor's co-owner Gennady Timchenko.
Rosneft said Sechin met Timchenko and Torbjorn Tornqvist at
the Russian company's head office.
"The three discussed current aspects in cooperation,
including trading and logistics, and also exchanged views on the
present state of the global markets," Rosneft said in a
statement.
They also discussed possible cooperation in joint
exploration and production projects "that would help expand the
potential for partnership between the two companies".
Geneva-based Gunvor, a privately-owned company co-founded by
Tornqvist and Timchenko, was left with no Russian crude at the
last major tender organised by Rosneft. Gunvor's failure to win
the tender was a surprise, as previously it had routinely won
Rosneft tenders.
