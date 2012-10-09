MOSCOW Oct 9 Russia's top crude producer Rosneft said on Tuesday its powerful chief executive Igor Sechin met the co-owners of international oil trading house Gunvor to discuss "trading issues", amid reports of a rift between Sechin and Gunvor's co-owner Gennady Timchenko.

Rosneft said Sechin met Timchenko and Torbjorn Tornqvist at the Russian company's head office.

"The three discussed current aspects in cooperation, including trading and logistics, and also exchanged views on the present state of the global markets," Rosneft said in a statement.

They also discussed possible cooperation in joint exploration and production projects "that would help expand the potential for partnership between the two companies".

Geneva-based Gunvor, a privately-owned company co-founded by Tornqvist and Timchenko, was left with no Russian crude at the last major tender organised by Rosneft. Gunvor's failure to win the tender was a surprise, as previously it had routinely won Rosneft tenders. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Bush and Keiron Henderson)