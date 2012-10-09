* Discussed cooperation in exploration, upstream projects
* Meeting amid reports of rift between Sechin and Timchenko
(Adds detail, Rosneft comments)
MOSCOW Oct 9 Russia's top crude producer
Rosneft said on Tuesday its powerful chief executive
Igor Sechin met the co-owners of international oil trading house
Gunvor to discuss trading issues, amid reports of a rift between
Sechin and Gunvor's co-owner Gennady Timchenko.
Rosneft said Sechin, a long-standing confidant of Russian
President Vladimir Putin, met Timchenko and Torbjorn Tornqvist
at the Russian company's head office.
"The three discussed current aspects in cooperation,
including trading and logistics, and also exchanged views on the
present state of the global markets," Rosneft said in a
statement.
They also discussed possible cooperation in joint
exploration and production projects "that would help expand the
potential for partnership between the two companies".
Geneva-based Gunvor, a privately-owned company co-founded by
Tornqvist and Timchenko, was left with no Russian crude at the
last major tender organised by Rosneft. Gunvor's failure to win
the tender was a surprise, as previously it had routinely won
Rosneft tenders.
Gunvor's spectacular rise in just a decade from obscurity
into an $80-billion annual revenue trading house, has long
attracted controversy.
Several Russian opposition figures have suggested its success
was due to close ties between Timchenko and Putin. While
acknowledging a long association, the two have denied they have
a business connection.
There has been media speculation in Russia that Timchenko
has fallen out with Putin's main energy advisor Sechin, deputy
prime minister until May.
"We have neutral, normal, working relations ... The
newspapers are writing that we are quarrelling - it is wrong. We
don't have any problems," Timchenko told Reuters in June in a
rare interview.
On Tuesday, Rosneft published pictures of Sechin hugging
Timchenko, both with broad smiles, and the trio, including
Tornqvist, holding a CSKA Moscow ice hockey team shirt.
"The meeting was held in an atmosphere of good partnership,"
Rosneft said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Bush and
Keiron Henderson)