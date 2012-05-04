* Says no change to plan for gas joint venture with Itera
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, May 4 Rosneft, Russia's
biggest oil producer, said on Friday its plan to increase gas
production was on track in spite of a government decision to
substantially increase taxes.
Russia's government plans a fourfold increase on mineral
extraction tax on natural gas by 2015 for all gas producers
except Gazprom, all but eliminating the discount they
get compared with Gazprom.
Rosneft has been plotting a strategy to monetise more of its
substantial gas reserves, and in February announced plans to
team up with mid-sized gas producer Itera, pooling their fields
to extract some 40 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year.
They currently produce 12 and 13 bcm respectively.
"If the government sticks to the plan ... it has no
influence on profitability according to our models," Alexander
Palivoda, head of Rosneft's investor relations department, told
a conference call.
"The gas strategy is still on track. The same with the joint
venture with Itera."
Rosneft's key main onshore gas project is the Kharampurskoye
field - in Russia's largest gas-producing region, Yamal Nenets -
which holds more than 400 billion cubic metres (in reserves).
Offshore project Sakhalin-1 in the Russian Far East, jointly
developed by Rosneft and ExxonMobil, has been pumping
gas since late 2005.
The partnership between Rosneft and Exxon, unveiled last
month, is looking to tap 'tight' oil, hidden in non-porous
layers of rock, in Russia.
The government is set to introduce tax relief for the
production of tight oil, which could bring up to an additional 2
million barrels per day of total crude output in the country
after 2012.
Palivoda said plans to provide tax relief for the production
of unconventional oil, including from the so-called Bazhenov,
Achimov and Tyumen formations, would also allow Rosneft to
increase crude production.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin and
David Hulmes)