MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russia's government "on the whole" has approved the investment programme of the country's top oil producer Rosneft, which has been hit by Western sanctions, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters on Tuesday.

He declined to reveal the investment programme, which in 2013 stood at around 600 billion roubles ($15.5 billion).

Dvorkovich also said Rosneft has yet to formally apply for help from the National Wealth Fund and that it must define the projects for which it needs money from the fund.

