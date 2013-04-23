LONDON, April 23 Rosneft is
considering the possibility of teaming up with its long-standing
partner, ExxonMobil, in tapping oil and gas in Iraq,
Rosneft's head Igor Sechin told reporters on Tuesday.
Last week, Sechin said Rosneft is interested in helping
explore for and develop oil fields in Iraq.
"We will work with anyone who offers good terms, we'll work
with ExxonMobil too," he said to the question of who might be a
partner to Rosneft in Iraq.
He also said that a delegation from Iraq's oil ministry will
come to Moscow on May 10.
"The ministry of Iraq will come to Moscow... by our
invitation to work with us," he said.