LONDON, April 23 Rosneft is considering the possibility of teaming up with its long-standing partner, ExxonMobil, in tapping oil and gas in Iraq, Rosneft's head Igor Sechin told reporters on Tuesday.

Last week, Sechin said Rosneft is interested in helping explore for and develop oil fields in Iraq.

"We will work with anyone who offers good terms, we'll work with ExxonMobil too," he said to the question of who might be a partner to Rosneft in Iraq.

He also said that a delegation from Iraq's oil ministry will come to Moscow on May 10.

"The ministry of Iraq will come to Moscow... by our invitation to work with us," he said.