MOSCOW Nov 13 Rosneft, Russia's top
oil producer, is considering shipping super-cooled gas to
Vietnam, further challenging Gazprom's export
ambitions in Asia, the Kommersant daily reported on Wednesday
citing sources.
Rosneft and Novatek, after actively lobbying to
win the right to export export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from
Russia, should get the green light to do so from the start of
next year.
State-controlled Rosneft has teamed up with ExxonMobil
to build an LNG plant on Pacific Island of Sakhalin with
initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per year. All volumes have
been contracted by Vitol, Sodeco and Marubeni.
President Vladimir Putin visited Hanoi on Tuesday, clinching
a number of energy deals.
Citing sources in the Russian delegation, Kommersant said
that Rosneft was considering shipping around 1 mln tonnes of LNG
annually to Vietnam from a $15-billion plant due to be launched
in 2018. Rosneft declined to comment.
The paper added that Rosneft was also in talks to sell gas
to South Korean Kogas, which also is considering
buying gas from Gazprom via a proposed pipeline through North
Korea - but the project is still on the paper.
Gazprom, which has only one LNG plant on the Pacific Island
of Sakhalin with annual capacity of 10 mln t so far, is
considering to increase exports to Asia thanks to Vladivostok
LNG, a new plant to be launched in 2018.
Although gas consumption in Asia is set to rocket thanks to
China's demand due to its growing economy and a long-term plan
to switch to gas from coal, competition is intensifying for the
regional gas market.
Gazprom has still to wrap up talks with China over pipeline
gas supplies that are deadlocked on price. Novatek, meanwhile,
has agreed to supply China National Petroleum Corp 3 mln tonnes
of LNG a year from its Yamal LNG facility.