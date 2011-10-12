MOSCOW Oct 12 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft is considering raising up to $1.5 billion via a loan at a rate of LIBOR plus 1.85 percent, three banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Two of them said that Rosneft is looking to arrange a five-year loan but the decision whether to proceed with the deal will depend on market conditions, which are not optimal now given the ongoing European debt crisis.

Sources did not state the purpose of the loan, whose net debt stood at $12.45 billion as of the second quarter. Rosneft declined to comment.

Rosneft is joining Russia's top lender Sberbank and metals giant Norilsk Nickel , who are also looking to raise up to a combined $3.5 billion in separate loans.

Sberbank was looking to price the new deal of up to $2 billion at a margin similar to Russia's second-biggest lender, VTB's record $3.13 billion deal signed in July.

That carried a margin of 130 basis points (bps), at parity with Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank's (VEB) three-year, $2.45 billion deal in April.

But sources said on Wednesday that Sberbank is unlikely to get such a price given weak markets, especially when European lenders are trying to avoid deals as they need cash themselves to prepare for worst-case scenarios related to Eurozone debt problems. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova, additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)