LONDON Dec 7 Russia's largest oil
producer Rosneft is signing a $2 billion, five-year
unsecured syndicated loan with twelve banks, banking sources
close to the deal said.
The deal has been increased from the $1.5 billion originally
sought after the lenders upped their commitments.
"The deal went out to the twelve banks and I don't think,
considering the current environment, that the borrower expected
all of them to get there. Yet, they did," one European banker
said.
The dual-currency loan includes a euro tranche and a U.S.
dollar tranche, which are both priced at 185 basis points (bps)
over Euribor and Libor respectively, including fees.
The euro tranche was included to aid European lenders
burdened by dollar funding difficulties.
Rosneft last tapped the market for a $1.35 billion
pre-export financing in January 2009, with a margin of 180 bps.
Mandated arrangers were BNP Paribas, Barclays Bank, Credit
Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and Banco Santander.
BNP Paribas also acted as facility agent.
Rosneft was not immediately available for comment.
Rosneft is rated BBB- by Standard and Poor's and Fitch, with
Moody's rating it Baa1.
(Reporting by Michelle Meineke, Editing by Mark Potter)