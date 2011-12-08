LONDON Dec 8 Russia's largest oil
producer Rosneft has agreed a $2 billion, five-year
unsecured syndicated loan with thirteen banks, banking sources
close to the deal said.
The financing is split between a $1.4 billion tranche and a
470 million euro tranche, the sources said, both of which carry
a margin of 185 basis points, plus fees, one of them added. The
euro tranche was included to aid European lenders burdened by
dollar funding difficulties.
Barclays Capital, UniCredit, BayernLB, Bank of America, Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche, DZ Bank,
JP Morgan, Mizuho, SMBC and WestLB acted as mandated lead
arrangers. The deal was self-arranged by Rosneft, with Barclays
Capital acting as coordinator.
A lack of French banks, which are curtailing new lending to
conserve cash, in the lending group is notable, especially since
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale acted as
mandated arrangers on Rosneft's previous deal for $1.35 billion
in January 2009.
Rosneft declined to comment.
Rosneft is rated BBB- by Standard and Poor's and Fitch, with
Moody's rating it Baa1.
(Written by Michelle Meineke; Additional reporting by Vladimir
Soldatkin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)