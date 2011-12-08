LONDON Dec 8 Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft has agreed a $2 billion, five-year unsecured syndicated loan with thirteen banks, banking sources close to the deal said.

The financing is split between a $1.4 billion tranche and a 470 million euro tranche, the sources said, both of which carry a margin of 185 basis points, plus fees, one of them added. The euro tranche was included to aid European lenders burdened by dollar funding difficulties.

Barclays Capital, UniCredit, BayernLB, Bank of America, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche, DZ Bank, JP Morgan, Mizuho, SMBC and WestLB acted as mandated lead arrangers. The deal was self-arranged by Rosneft, with Barclays Capital acting as coordinator.

A lack of French banks, which are curtailing new lending to conserve cash, in the lending group is notable, especially since BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale acted as mandated arrangers on Rosneft's previous deal for $1.35 billion in January 2009.

Rosneft declined to comment.

Rosneft is rated BBB- by Standard and Poor's and Fitch, with Moody's rating it Baa1. (Written by Michelle Meineke; Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)