MOSCOW Feb 17 Russia's largest oil
producer Rosneft may borrow up to 40.5 billion roubles
($1.34 billion) from the country's third largest lender
Gazprombank, the oil company said in a regulatory filling note
late on Thursday.
The decision to borrow cash from Gazprombank in roubles,
dollars or euros was approved by Rosneft's board of directors,
the company added.
Russian corporate borrowers are now switching more to local
banks to raise cash as tough conditions on external markets,
affected by lingering European debt crisis, increased borrowing
costs.
Sberbank, Russia's largest bank by assets, saw
lending volumes at three-year highs in December, following a
wave of risk aversion towards emerging markets from Western
banks.
Rosneft, which plans to hike its capital expenditures by 17
percent to $15.5 billion this year, did not specify how it plans
to use the loan from Gazprombank.
($1 = 30.1675 Russian roubles)
