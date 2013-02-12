LONDON Feb 12 Russian oil giant Rosneft is scheduled to sign up on a $13 billion syndicated loan on Tuesday that will back its $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP, sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The $13 billion loan is the second part of a two-stage $29.8 billion loan package that will help make Rosneft the world's largest listed oil producer once the acquisition is completed. The other $16.8 billion was signed in late December.

Rosneft declined to comment.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are coordinating the jumbo loan package, which marks the largest-ever loan financing to a Russian company and Europe's ninth-largest loan ever.