LONDON Jan 16 Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is looking to tap the international lending market for a sizeable syndicated loan only six weeks after agreeing an increased $2 billion loan, bankers close to the borrower said.

Rosneft is considering its options to prevent a liquidity squeeze if Europe's unpredictable economic outlook worsens, the bankers added.

Rosneft is seeking a loan worth up to $2 billion for general corporate purposes, including export finance, one of the bankers added.

"On an annual basis, depending on what's going on, Rosneft's financing need is anywhere from $15 billion upwards. So, a $2 billion deal on its own is not such a big deal for them," the banker said.

However, other loans bankers warned that Europe's weakened macroeconomic outlook means sourcing liquidity for a new loan so shortly after Rosneft's $2 billion deal in early December could pose a challenge.

While Rosneft's last deal was unsecured, the company is considering a secured pre-export financing (PXF) structure on the new deal, the bankers said.

"They have to find out where that liquidity exists," a second European banker said.

Rosneft was not immediately available to comment.

Rosneft is rated BBB- by Standard and Poor's and Fitch and Baa1 by Moody's. (Written by Michelle Meineke; Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)