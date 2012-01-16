LONDON Jan 16 Russia's top crude producer
Rosneft is looking to tap the international lending
market for a sizeable syndicated loan only six weeks after
agreeing an increased $2 billion loan, bankers close to the
borrower said.
Rosneft is considering its options to prevent a liquidity
squeeze if Europe's unpredictable economic outlook worsens, the
bankers added.
Rosneft is seeking a loan worth up to $2 billion for general
corporate purposes, including export finance, one of the bankers
added.
"On an annual basis, depending on what's going on, Rosneft's
financing need is anywhere from $15 billion upwards. So, a $2
billion deal on its own is not such a big deal for them," the
banker said.
However, other loans bankers warned that Europe's weakened
macroeconomic outlook means sourcing liquidity for a new loan so
shortly after Rosneft's $2 billion deal in early December could
pose a challenge.
While Rosneft's last deal was unsecured, the company is
considering a secured pre-export financing (PXF) structure on
the new deal, the bankers said.
"They have to find out where that liquidity exists," a
second European banker said.
Rosneft was not immediately available to comment.
Rosneft is rated BBB- by Standard and Poor's and Fitch and
Baa1 by Moody's.
(Written by Michelle Meineke; Additional reporting by Vladimir
Soldatkin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)