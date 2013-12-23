MOSCOW Dec 23 Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, said on Monday it has redeemed $5.1 billion from loans, received from international banks, for the purchase of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP.

Rosneft completed the $55 billion cash-and-stock deal to buy TNK-BP last March to become the world's top listed oil producer. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)