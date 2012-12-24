MOSCOW Dec 24 Rosneft said on Monday it secured combined loans of $16.8 billion to finance the acquisition of 50 percent stake in Anglo-Russian oil producer TNK-BP from BP.

It said the company obtained a 5-year loan of $4.1 billion and a 2-year loan of $12.7 billion from a group of international banks as it seeks to acquire a full control over TNK-BP in the $55 billion cash-and-stock deal.

It said the banks include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas, BTMU, Citibank, Credit Agricole, ING Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo Banking Group, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Natixis, Nordea Bank, SMBC, Societe Generale and Unicredit Bank which are acting as mandated lead arrangers and lenders.