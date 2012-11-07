LONDON Nov 7 Russian national oil company
Rosneft is in talks with up to 20 banks to provide
around $25 billion of loans to back its $55 billion acquisition
of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP, bankers said on Wednesday.
Around 10 banks, likely to include three US banks, three
Japanese, a couple of British and one or two French banks, are
expected to commit around $2.5 billion each to the deal. Other
international banks are also likely to commit smaller amounts,
which could push the total loan size up to $30 billion - $35
billion, the bankers said.
At $30 billion, it would be Europe's tenth biggest ever
syndicated loan and the largest loan for a Russian borrower,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
"Rosneft is looking to raise around $25 billion but market
indications are that they could raise more," one of the bankers
said.
Rosneft could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; additional reporting by Michelle
Meineke)