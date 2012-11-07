(Updates facility amount and loan structure)
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON Nov 7 Russian oil company Rosneft
is in talks with up to 20 banks about loans totalling
$33.5 billion to back its $55 billion acquisition of rival
TNK-BP, bankers said.
Around 10 banks, likely to include three U.S. banks, three
Japanese, a couple of British and one or two French banks, were
expected to commit around $2.25 billion each.
Other international banks were also likely to commit smaller
amounts, which could push the total loan size to $35 billion,
the bankers said on Wednesday.
At $33.5 billion, it would be Europe's ninth-biggest
syndicated loan and the largest for a Russian borrower,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Rosneft, which was not available to comment, is arranging
the loans and does not require banks to underwrite the
financing, saving it hefty underwriting fees.
Strong appetite from lenders also means Rosneft has been
able to dictate fairly aggressive terms and pricing on the deal,
the bankers said.
"There is so much demand they do not need to pay for the
loan to be underwritten, as they do not need that security from
the banks. They will reel everyone in and raise as much as they
can," a second banker said.
The loan will include a bridge loan of $24.5 billion that
will be taken out by a bond, likely to be issued next year and
there will also be an $8 billion, five-year term loan.
While banks do not expect to generate many fees on the
loans, their presence in the deal could lead to more lucrative
and profitable bond business.
"It is not terribly interesting for the banks in reality,
but the bond business is appealing," the first banker said.
On top of the syndicated loan, four or five Russian banks
were expected to provide around $1 billion each in bilateral
loans to Rosneft.
Rosneft is likely to commit $7.5 billion in cash to fund the
takeover, one of the bankers added.
Rosneft had originally sought $15 billion in loans for its
acquisition of BP's stake in TNK-BP, but the loan has
increased to purchase AAR's stake.
Rosneft will buy BP's 50 percent stake for around $27
billion in cash and stock. It will also acquire the stake held
by the AAR consortium of four Soviet-born billionaires, who
control another half of TNK-BP, for $28 billion cash.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Meineke; Editing by Dan Lalor
and David Holmes)