LONDON Jan 28 Russian oil giant Rosneft is set to repay around $7.14 billion of an existing two-year bridge loan that is due to mature on Feb. 13, bankers close to the deal said on Wednesday.

The loan is part of a larger $11.9 billion, two-year bridge loan that was signed in Feb. 2013 that backed Rosneft's acquisition of oil company TNK-BP.

Three senior loan bankers said on Wednesday that they expect the repayment to be made and do not anticipate any problems.

Rosneft raised a 400 billion rouble ($5.89 billion) bond on Jan. 26, which it said was to finance the company's projects and production plan and did not envisage the purchase of foreign currencies.

Rosneft's last $7.6 billion bridge loan repayment on Dec. 22 was also preceded by a 625 billion rouble ($9.21 billion) bond which was issued on Dec. 11.

The December loan repayment helped to reduce volatility around the rouble, which spiked in advance of the payment as falling oil prices and EU and US sanctions raised fears that the loan would not be repaid.

Rosneft is one of several Russian companies directly affected by Western sanctions which were imposed after Russia's annexation of the Crimea last March.

Rosneft repeated a statement that it made to Thomson Reuters LPC on Dec. 17 when contacted for comment on the upcoming loan repayment.

"Rosneft complies with its credit commitments in accordance with previously designated schedule for 2014. Rosneft demonstrates steady financial results regardless high volatility in the global economy. The company is capable to pay off its taken loans unassisted."

Lenders to the $11.9 bridge loan are BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, Barclays Bank, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, Mizuho Bank, Natixis, Societe Generale and UniCredit. ($1 = 67.8570 roubles) (Editing by Tessa Walsh)