MOSCOW Dec 22 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Monday that the deal to acquire an oil trading business from Morgan Stanley has been terminated due to refusal from the United States' regulators to clear it.

"Having invested substantial efforts in the deal, the parties regret that it could not be completed. Despite this, the parties continue to cooperate in other spheres," Rosneft said.

