NEW YORK Dec 20 The U.S. government must
closely review Rosneft Ltd's deal to buy Morgan
Stanley's oil merchant operations, U.S. Senator Edward
Markey said on Friday.
The Massachusetts Democrat warned in an email to Reuters
that the Russian state-run oil major's move into the U.S. energy
market could artificially influence oil and natural gas prices.
The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment "must closely
review this proposed acquisition .... to ensure that a Russian
state-owned oil company cannot manipulate our markets and harm
the United States and its citizens," he said.
Markey has a seat on the Senate foreign relations committee.