* Rosneft has big debt after TNK-BP $55-billion takeover
* Rosneft CEO Sechin is still in acquisitions mood
* Analysts are sceptical about the deal over Rosneft debt,
relations with Transneft
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Oct 30 Russian firm Rosneft,
the world's largest listed oil company by output, has asked
President Vladimir Putin to sell it the state's 20 percent stake
in Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP), a letter
obtained by Reuters showed.
Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, a Putin ally, said the company
needed onshore infrastructure to develop the Black Sea's
offshore deposits, in the letter to the Russian president dated
Oct. 10.
Rosneft declined to comment.
Analysts said they were sceptical about a possible deal,
which would increase Rosneft's already high debt levels.
"Gross debt in the third quarter was unchanged from the end
of the second quarter at $73.4 billion, which is about 87
percent of Rosneft's market capitalisation," Alfa Bank said in a
note on Wednesday, valuing the stake at $414 million.
The state plans to sell its stake in NCSP by the end of this
year as a part of a wider privatisation drive.
State pipeline monopoly Transneft and private
investment group Summa Group jointly own 50.1 percent of NCSP,
which operates the ports of Novorossiisk and Primorsk which
account for more than half of crude exports from Russia.
Both companies have been also at odds over the control of
NCSP, Russia's biggest crude export operator.
Transneft, which together with Summa acquired the stake in
NCSP in 2010, has been seeking tighter control over oil flows,
the lifeblood of the country's $2.1 trillion economy.
Earlier this month, Transneft bought 10 percent in NCSP,
moving to increase its stake as it battles Summa Group for
control. The rest of NCSP shares are held by minority
shareholders, including companies linked to Russian Railways
with 5.3 percent stake, or are in free float.
"It is slightly negative sentiment-wise, as there is no
solid reason for the (NCSP) deal other than giving Rosneft
access to NCSP's infrastructure despite its complicated
relations with Transneft," Alfa Bank said.
Sechin, who has been close to Putin for 20 years, moved from
the Kremlin and then government to Rosneft last year, overseeing
the company's growth from a mid-sized oil producer to Russia's
biggest. Rosneft became the world's largest listed oil company
by output after the $55 billion takeover of TNK-BP this year.
Increasing debt has not stopped Sechin from snapping up oil
and gas assets across Russia, moves which have irritated other
members of Putin's inner circle, analysts say, including
Gennady Timchenko, a shareholder in Russia's second largest gas
producer Novatek.
