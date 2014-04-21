MOSCOW, April 21 The board of Russia's top oil
producer, Rosneft, has approved deals to sell more
than 2 million tonnes of crude oil, worth more than $1.5
billion, to BP, the Kremlin-controlled company said in a
regulatory filing on Monday.
Last year, Rosneft announced deals worth more than $15
billion to sell its crude oil and products to BP, a related
party that owns almost a fifth of the state-controlled oil
company.
It said the board approved last week plans to sell up to
840,000 tonnes of crude oil to BP for up to $638.4 million under
free-on-board Novorossiisk terms.
Rosneft will also sell up to 1.2 million tonnes of crude oil
to BP for up to $900 million under "FOB" Primorsk terms.
Rosneft did not reveal the timing of the deal.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)