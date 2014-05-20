LONDON May 20 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft has issued tenders to sell 876,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO) out of the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea between July and December, traders said on Tuesday.

One tender calls for bids to buy up to 540,000 tonnes of VGO from Rosneft's Ryazan and Novokuybishevsk refineries on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from the Baltic Sea.

A second tender invites bids for up to 336,000 tonnes of VGO from the Achinsk refinery on FOB basis Black Sea and Baltic Sea.

Both tenders are for delivery between July and December 2014.

The tenders close on May 26 at 2000 Moscow time.

