MOSCOW, March 11 Russian state oil company
Rosneft awarded its semi-annual April-September jumbo
crude tender on Monday with most of the volumes secured by Shell
, traders said.
They said Shell won all cargoes, totalling up to 7 million
tonnes, to be shipped from the Baltic Sea ports of Ust-Luga and
Primorsk.
Shell and Eni will handle Urals parcels of 140,000
tonnes each from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk with total
volumes of up to 1.7 million tonnes.
Vitol won the right to ship Urals crude cargoes
of 80,000 tonnes each with total volumes of up to 1.9 million
tonnes to be shipped from Novorossiisk, traders said.
Rosneft has cut volumes of crude it sells through its
biggest six-month tender by a third, to 10.6 million tonnes,
after it clinched an oil-for-loans deal with traders Glencore
and Vitol.