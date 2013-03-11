* Shell to ship up to 7 mln T from the Baltic Sea ports
* Shell, Eni, Vitol to handle cargoes from Novorossiisk
* Gunvor left empty-handed again
MOSCOW, March 11 Russian state oil company
Rosneft awarded its semi-annual April-September jumbo
crude tender on Monday with most of the volumes secured by Shell
, traders said.
The absence of Swiss-based Gunvor, once dubbed the king of
Kremlin oil, was noticeable once again after it came away from a
large Rosneft tender empty handed. In September, it also failed
to secure any volumes.
Rosneft has cut volumes of crude it sells through its
biggest six-month tender by a third, to 10.6 million tonnes,
after it clinched an oil-for-loans deal with traders Glencore
and Vitol.
Traders said Shell won all cargoes, totalling up to 7
million tonnes, to be shipped from the Baltic Sea ports of
Ust-Luga and Primorsk.
Shell and Eni will handle Urals parcels of 140,000
tonnes each from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk with total
volumes of up to 1.7 million tonnes.
Vitol won the right to ship Urals crude cargoes
of 80,000 tonnes each with total volumes of up to 1.9 million
tonnes to be shipped from Novorossiisk, traders said.
Rosneft was offering to sell 0.6-2.0 million tonnes from the
port of Ust-Luga and 1.8-5.0 million tonnes from Primorsk, both
in the Baltic.
From the port of Novorossiisk, it was offering 0.96-1.92
million tonnes in 80,000-tonne tankers and 0.84-1.68 million
tonnes in 140,000-tonne tankers.
In the previous tender, Glencore and Vitol secured most of
the volumes.