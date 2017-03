MOSCOW Feb 28 Royal Dutch Shell and Eni have won a Rosneft tender for cargoes with 80,000 tonnes of Urals oil blend from Novorossiisk in April-September, traders told Reuters on Friday.

They said that cargoes with 140,000 tonnes of Urals each from the same port were taken by BP and China's Unipec.

Cargoes of 85,000 tonnes each with CPC Blend for the second and third quarters were taken by Total and Shell, while Litasco won the right to ship CPC Blend in cargoes of 135,000 tonnes.