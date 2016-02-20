MOSCOW Feb 20 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft
and Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA
signed an agreement to set up a joint venture to develop natural
gas in the South American country, Rosneft said on Saturday.
Each firm will have a 50 percent share in the venture, which
with develop three offshore fields.
"The gas production at the three fields is expected to be up
to 25 million cubic metres per day (9 billion cubic metres a
year), providing the potential to develop the world-class,
export-oriented pipeline or LNG project", Rosneft said in a
statement.
As well as the offshore gas joint venture, Rosneft also
plans to invest $500 million to raise its stake in its
Petromonagas gas joint venture with PDVSA in Venezuela's Orinoco
Belt region to 40 percent, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
said on Friday.
(Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)