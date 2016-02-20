MOSCOW Feb 20 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft and Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA signed an agreement to set up a joint venture to develop natural gas in the South American country, Rosneft said on Saturday.

Each firm will have a 50 percent share in the venture, which with develop three offshore fields.

"The gas production at the three fields is expected to be up to 25 million cubic metres per day (9 billion cubic metres a year), providing the potential to develop the world-class, export-oriented pipeline or LNG project", Rosneft said in a statement.

As well as the offshore gas joint venture, Rosneft also plans to invest $500 million to raise its stake in its Petromonagas gas joint venture with PDVSA in Venezuela's Orinoco Belt region to 40 percent, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday. (Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)