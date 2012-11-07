MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia will press ahead with its
plans to privatise Russian national oil company Rosneft
after its takeover of rival TNK-BP in a
buyout of BP and its partners, Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev was quoted as saying.
"This purchase does not mean that we will not privatise
Rosneft," Medvedev was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying
during a visit to Laos on Wednesday.
Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, who masterminded the deal to buy
TNK-BP in a cash and share deal which will make the British
major a shareholder in the Russian national oil company, is
widely seen as an opponent of further oil industry
privatisation.
Sechin says he merely opposes the sale of state assets on
the cheap and wants to see Rosneft's capitalisation rise before
it is sold. He has presented the sale of 20 percent of Rosneft
to BP as a privatisation move.
Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, is a
political rival of privatisation proponents in the government.
While serving as deputy to Putin during the current
president's term as prime minister, he lost the chairmanship at
Rosneft in a push by Medvedev to remove ministers from state
company boards. News agencies reported this week he had been
re-nominated.
Under the government's plan to sell state property, the
Russian state, which holds around 75 percent of Rosneft before
the BP deal is carried out, is officially planning to exit the
national oil company by 2016.
Russia's economy minister, Andrei Belousov, said last week
that the government could look at secondary offering of around
six percent in 2013.