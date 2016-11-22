BRIEF-Honeywell COO Darius Adamczyk says need clarity sooner on trade policies related to Mexico, China - Conf call
* Says positive sentiment in oil and gas business continues, sees signs of improving activity
MOSCOW Nov 22 Russian budget will receive proceeds from a sale of a state stake in the country's largest oil producer Rosneft by the end of this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.
Siluanov's comments follow charges against a former Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev who was involved in Russia's privatisation drive.
President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that Ulyukayev's arrest won't affect the stake sale in Rosneft.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Says positive sentiment in oil and gas business continues, sees signs of improving activity
* AbbVie says continues to see good Humira growth in international markets despite indirect biosimilar competition: Conf Call
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday as some heavyweight natural resource stocks weighed, while electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc jumped to a 12-year high.