MOSCOW, June 15 A fire at a Russian oil refinery in eastern Siberia caused fatalities and injuries, owner Rosneft said on Sunday.

The fire at the 140,000-barrel per day Achinsk refinery in the Krasnoyarsk region broke out at a fractionation unit, the company said, without specifying the number of casualties.

An Emergencies Ministry official said that the fire was "localised", declining to comment on the death toll.

It was not immediately clear whether output had been disrupted by the incident. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)