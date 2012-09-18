MOSCOW, Sept 18 Oil refining volumes at Russia's top crude producer Rosneft may stay flat this year, when it embarks on heavy maintenance schedule, but will rise in 2013, the company said on Tuesday.

Russian government has ordered a multi-billion modernisation programme at domestic refineries, mostly built between the 1940s and 1970s, to comply with growing car fleet and ecological standards.

Rosneft plans to increase refining volumes to 54 million tonnes in 2013 from 51 million tonnes expected this year - flat, comparing to 2011, the company said.

Rosneft, which bought into Ruhr Oel refineries in Germany in 2010, has planned to ramp up refining volumes to 75 million tonnes in 2016, including 18 million tonnes at its foreign projects. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by William Hardy)