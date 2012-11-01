MOSCOW Nov 1 Rosneft, Russia's No. 1
oil producer, said on Thursday its third-quarter net income
stood at a forecast-beating 181 billion roubles ($5.77 billion),
after a loss in the previous three months, fuelled by higher oil
prices and lower taxes.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected third-quarter net income
of 137.2 billion roubles.
Rosneft, which is in the process of acquiring Russia's
third-largest oil company TNK-BP for $55 billion,
switched to IFRS from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles (GAAP) late in 2011.
Revenues increased 12 percent to 802 billion roubles, the
company said in a statement, also above analysts' average
forecast of 790.9 billion roubles.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to 191 billion roubles,
compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 182.3 billion roubles.
Free cash flow increased to 53 billion roubles in the third
quarter from 25 billion roubles in April-June.
($1 = 31.3565 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)