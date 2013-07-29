MOSCOW, July 29 Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft, the world's top listed crude producer, generated 35 billion roubles ($1.1 billion) in second-quarter net income after it acquired smaller rival TNK-BP, the company said on Monday.

This was above analysts' expectations of 31.3 billion roubles. Adjusted free cash flow stood at 35 billion roubles, Rosneft said.

The company completed the $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP, which was Russia's third-largest oil producer, from BP and a consortium of Soviet-born tycoons in March.