* Transneft says plant suspends oil product supplies
* Rosneft says expects Ryazan refinery back to normal by
Feb. 19
(Adds Transneft comments, detail)
MOSCOW Feb 13 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft
said it had halted output of oil products at its
Ryazan refinery, a key fuel supplier to Moscow's airports, after
a fire late on Wednesday caused by a railcar crash.
Oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said the
340,000-barrels-per-day plant, located 200 km (125 miles)
southeast of Moscow, had suspended oil product supplies and
crude oil intake, but had reserves to cover demand from the
airports for a week.
Rosneft said several rail cars decoupled from a locomotive
and then rolled backwards to crash through the gates at the
plant, sparking a fire. It said no one was hurt in the incident
at the refinery, one of Russia's largest.
"Due to safety reasons, the (plant's) units are switched to
circulation mode, which is planned for an emergency," Rosneft
said in a statement.
Rosneft said the fire had been extinguished by 5 a.m. local
time (0100 GMT) on Thursday. A spokesman for the company said
the refinery would resume normal work by Feb. 19.
Last year, the plant refined 17.3 million tonnes of oil,
producing 4.1 million tonnes of diesel, 3.3 million tonnes of
gasoline and 1.1 million tonnes of jet fuel.
Rosneft had planned to carry out maintenance at the plant,
bought together with the Anglo-Russian TNK-BP oil firm last
year, in April.
A spokesman for Transneft said the company planned to divert
crude oil, originally destined for the Ryazan plant, to the
Baltic Sea ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga.
"If the plant resumes its work in a week, consumers will not
feel any consequences from the Ryazan refinery stoppage,"
spokesman Igor Dyomin said.
He added that a key storage hub, Volodarsky, in the Moscow
region, had 30,000 tonnes (over 220,000 barrels) of fuel
reserves, while daily consumption stood at 4,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Elizabeth Piper
and Dale Hudson)