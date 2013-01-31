* BP to get two seats in Rosneft's board

* Sechin says Dudley "is not a bad candidate" to the board

MOSCOW Jan 31 Rosneft head Igor Sechin has given the green light to the possible inclusion of BP CEO Robert Dudley on the board of Russia's top crude producer, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

If Dudley joins Rosneft's board, it would mark his return to the Russian corporate world after he fled the country in 2008 amid a corporate dispute at BP's Russian joint venture TNK-BP which he once headed.

BP secured two board seats at Rosneft after an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in TNK-BP to the state-controlled company. In exchange, BP will receive $12.3 billion of cash and 18.5 percent of Rosneft, raising its holding to 19.75 percent.

Rosneft also agreed to buy the other half of TNK-BP from the AAR consortium of Soviet-born tycoons for $28 billion.

Both deals are expected to close in the first half of 2013.

"Dudley is a not a bad candidate for the Rosneft board. We would welcome his inclusion into the company's board," Sechin was quoted as saying during a visit to Venezuela.

Dudley and Sechin are already working together on an ad hock committee which oversees the Rosneft's takeover of TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil producer.

Both have been familiar to each other since Dudley's days in TNK-BP and have been closely cooperating after BP missed out on a deal with Rosneft to venture into the Russian Arctic, as a result of its feud with the AAR tycoons in 2011, when Sechin was Rosneft's chairman and oversaw the Russian energy sector in the government.

With BP as a partner occupying two seats on Rosneft's board, Sechin can also pursue his dream of rivalling global majors on the world stage.

"We would be glad to see a professional on the board," Sechin said, according to Interfax.