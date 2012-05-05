MOSCOW May 5 Russia's Rosneft and
Norwegian Statoil have agreed to jointly develop
deposits in Russia's energy rich Barents and Okhotsky Sea zones,
two industry sources told Reuters on Saturday.
"Rosneft and Statoil have agreed on a joint development of
hydrocarbons on Russia's offshore," one of the sources said,
adding that the signing ceremony is expected to be chaired by
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.
Statoil is expected to be a minority partner with Rosneft in
the special joint venture, sources said. One of them added that
the agreement is expected to be signed on Saturday or after
Russia's May holidays.
Rosneft declined to comment.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)