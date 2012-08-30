Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
MOSCOW Aug 30 Russia's state-run oil company Rosneft said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil to create joint ventures to explore oil and gas fields in Okhotsk and Barents seas.
Rosneft will have an equity share of 66.67 percent in each of the operating joint ventures and Statoil's share will be 33.33 percent, Rosneft said in a statement.
Rosneft said one joint venture is set to operate at the Perseevsky license block in the western part of the Barents Sea, with prospective recoverable resources at over 2 billion tonnes of oil equivalent.
Other joint ventures will explore the Magadan 1, Lisyansky and Kashevarovsky license blocks in the northern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, with prospective recoverable resources at more than 1.4 billion tonnes. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.