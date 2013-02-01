* Rosneft says PKN Orlen contract worth $15 bln

* Moves to eliminate traders from sale schemes

MOSCOW Feb 1 Rosneft has signed several deals to supply customers in Europe directly via the Druzhba pipeline, as Russia's top crude oil producer moves to diminish the influence of traders in its sales schemes and cut costs.

Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has long sought to exercise more control over company's trading operations, cutting out intermediaries.

The deal will also facilitate Rosneft's $55 billion acquisition of Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP from BP and the AAR consortium of Soviet billionaires. The deal is expected to close in the first half of this year.

Rosneft said on Friday it agreed to sell 6 million tonnes a year to Polish group PKN Orlen to December 2016 worth a total $15 billion.

The state-owned company also said it signed contracts with subsidiaries of Shell and Total, which have stakes in Germany's Schwedt refinery, and was mulling a similar deal with Eni.

Total's affiliate will be supplied until 2015, while Shell and Eni's subsidiaries are set to receive crude oil from Rosneft throughout 2013. Financial terms and exact volumes of these deals were not disclosed.

Rosneft also has secured a separate agreement to supply crude oil through the Druzhba pipeline to Germany via Rosneft Trading S.A. to Schwedt refinery.

Rosneft said the long-term direct contracts "fits in (with) Rosneft strategy to create shareholder value through boosting the effectiveness of crude sales".