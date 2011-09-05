MOSCOW, Sept 5 Shell (RDSa.L) and trader Warly had to share cargoes with other companies in Russia's Rosneft major Urals crude tender, trading sources told Reuters on Monday.

A source with direct knowledge of the tender results said Shell and Statoil won volumes for October to March deliveries from the Baltic port of Primorsk.

It is not yet known how much of the volumes each particular company was awarded, but Rosneft offered 3.0-7.2 million tonnes of Urals crude for loading in Primorsk.

In the south, Eni , traders Warly and Unipec emerged as winners for 80,000-tonne cargoes each, while TOTAL and Eni won 140,000-tonne cargoes each, the sources said.

Rosneft offered Urals URL-E in parcels of varying size from the Black Sea Port of Novorossiisk. Under the tender terms, it can sell between 840,000 and 2.52 million tonnes as 140,000 tonne cargoes and 960,000-2.88 million tonnes as 80,000 tonne cargoes.

During the last tender in March, Shell won the Urals crude tender in northwest Europe, while Warly emerged as a winner for all 80,000-tonne cargoes in the south. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)