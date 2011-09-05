* Shell, Statoil win Urals volumes ex-Primorsk

* Warly, Unipec, Eni, Total win tenders ex-Novorossiisk (Adds details on Primorsk tender)

MOSCOW, Sept 5 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and trader Warly had to share cargoes with other companies in Russian company Rosneft's latest major Urals crude tender, having won all the business for themselves at a March tender, trading sources said on Monday.

A source with direct knowledge of the tender results told Reuters that Shell and Statoil won volumes for October to March deliveries from the Baltic port of Primorsk.

Both companies equally shared the Rosneft offer of 3.0-7.2 million tonnes of Urals crude for loading in Primorsk.

In the south, Eni , traders Warly and Unipec emerged as winners for 80,000-tonne cargoes each, while Total and Eni won 140,000-tonne cargoes each, the sources said.

They added that Eni received priority rights for loadings ex-Novorosiisk, while Warly won the tender for 255,000-450,000 tonnes of CPC Blend CPC-E in October - early January.

Rosneft offered Urals URL-E in parcels of varying size from the Black Sea Port of Novorossiisk. Under the tender terms, it can sell between 840,000 and 2.52 million tonnes as 140,000 tonne cargoes and 960,000-2.88 million tonnes as 80,000 tonne cargoes.

During the last tender in March, Shell won the Urals crude tender in northwest Europe, while Warly emerged as a winner for all 80,000-tonne cargoes in the south. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Anthony Barker)