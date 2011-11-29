MOSCOW, Nov 29 Russian state-controlled oil major Rosneft has tendered to sell seven December Urals URL-NWE-E URL140-MED crude cargoes from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, traders told Reuters.

The tender closes on Nov. 29.

Rosneft offers to buy Urals cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each on Dec. 14-15, 15-16, 16-17, 17-18, 18-19, 19-20 and 20-21.

On Monday, Surgutneftgaz, Russia's fourth-largest oil producer, sold via tender five cargoes of ESPO crude for loading in January and February to trading companies at similar premiums from the previous month.

Rosneft calls regular Urals tenders to lift cargoes in Primorsk as well as in the ports of Novorossiisk and Kozmino. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)