MOSCOW, Nov 29 Russian state-controlled
oil major Rosneft has tendered to sell seven December
Urals URL-NWE-E URL140-MED crude cargoes from the Baltic Sea
port of Primorsk, traders told Reuters.
The tender closes on Nov. 29.
Rosneft offers to buy Urals cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each
on Dec. 14-15, 15-16, 16-17, 17-18, 18-19, 19-20 and 20-21.
On Monday, Surgutneftgaz, Russia's fourth-largest
oil producer, sold via tender five cargoes of ESPO crude for
loading in January and February to trading companies at similar
premiums from the previous month.
Rosneft calls regular Urals tenders to lift cargoes in
Primorsk as well as in the ports of Novorossiisk and Kozmino.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Jason Neely)