MOSCOW, March 15 Shell and Statoil as well as traders Warly and Vitol emerged as winners in Russian oil giant Rosneft's major Urals crude tender, trading sources told Reuters on Thursday.

A source with direct knowledge of the tender results said Shell and Statoil won volumes for October to March deliveries from the Baltic port of Primorsk.

It is not yet known how much of the volumes each particular company was awarded, but Rosneft offered 3.0-7.2 million tonnes of Urals crude for loading in Primorsk, unchanged from a previous tender.

In the south, trader Warly International emerged as a winner for 80,000-tonne cargoes, while Vitol won 140,000-tonne cargoes, the sources said.

Rosneft offered Urals URL-E in parcels of varying size from the Black Sea Port of Novorossiisk.

Under the tender terms, it can sell between 840,000 and 2.52 million tonnes as 140,000 tonne cargoes and 960,000-2.4 million tonnes as 80,000 tonne cargoes. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker)