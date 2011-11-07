UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
MOSCOW Nov 7 Russian state oil company Rosneft offered a 100,00 tonnes Urals URL-NWE-E crude cargo for loading in Ust-Luga in the end of November, in a first tender in the new Baltic terminal, traders told Reuters on Monday.
The tender closes on Nov. 11.
Last week, an export schedule showed that Russia will load its first crude cargo at the new Baltic terminal at Ust-Luga in late November-early December.
Ust-Luga is the final destination of the second phase of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS-2), which has already been filled with oil.
The exact size of the volumes expected to be shipped via Ust-Luga in 2012 is still not known.
Russia had initially planned to ship around 30 million tonnes of oil (600,000 barrels per day) per year through the first phase of the Baltic Pipeline System-2, known also as BTS-2, starting from 2012 in order to bypass Belarus, which lies on the transit route of Russian oil and gas to Europe. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, said on Wednesday it was looking to boost its lending to the country's mining industry following an improvement in performance by some companies in the sector.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 A.P. Moller-Maersk missed fourth-quarter profit expectations on Wednesday as the world's largest shipping company pressed on with changes, taking impairments, slashing its dividend and announcing a new chairman.