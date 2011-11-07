MOSCOW Nov 7 Russian state oil company Rosneft offered a 100,00 tonnes Urals URL-NWE-E crude cargo for loading in Ust-Luga in the end of November, in a first tender in the new Baltic terminal, traders told Reuters on Monday.

The tender closes on Nov. 11.

Last week, an export schedule showed that Russia will load its first crude cargo at the new Baltic terminal at Ust-Luga in late November-early December.

Ust-Luga is the final destination of the second phase of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS-2), which has already been filled with oil.

The exact size of the volumes expected to be shipped via Ust-Luga in 2012 is still not known.

Russia had initially planned to ship around 30 million tonnes of oil (600,000 barrels per day) per year through the first phase of the Baltic Pipeline System-2, known also as BTS-2, starting from 2012 in order to bypass Belarus, which lies on the transit route of Russian oil and gas to Europe. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)