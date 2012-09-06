MOSCOW, Sept 6 Russian state oil company Rosneft
awarded its semi-annual October-March jumbo crude
tender on Thursday with Glencore and Vitol
securing most of the volumes, traders said.
They said Glencore won all the Urals crude volumes from the
newly built Ust-Luga terminal in the Baltic Sea, while Vitol
won all the cargoes from Novorossiisk on the Black
Sea.
Shell, Vitol and Glencore split volumes from
Primorsk, Russia's largest Black Sea port.
Rosneft offered Urals in parcels of varying size
from Novorossiisk. Under the tender terms, it can sell between
840,000 and 2.52 million tonnes as 140,000 tonne cargoes and
960,000-2.88 million tonnes as 80,000 tonne cargoes.
In Ust-Luga, the total Urals volumes were offered in a range
of 600,000 tonnes to 3 million tonnes, while in Primorsk buyers
could receive a total of 2 million tonnes to 7 million tonnes.