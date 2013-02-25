European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON Feb 25 Russia's Rosneft plans to cut volumes of crude it sells through its biggest six-month tender by almost a third, traders said on Monday, as the state oil major prepares to clinch an oil-for-loans deal with traders Glencore and Vitol.
Trading sources told Reuters on Monday Rosneft issued its regular six-month crude sell tender offering a maximum of 10.6 million tonnes of oil, down 4.8 million from the previous tender.
Rosneft is seeking to borrow up to $10 billion from Glencore and Vitol, using future oil exports as collateral, to complete its purchase of TNK-BP and become the world's biggest listed oil producer. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.