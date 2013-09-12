MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russian state oil company Rosneft awarded its semi-annual October-March jumbo crude tender, with Shell, Total and BP securing all of the Urals blend volumes offered, traders said on Thursday.

Large traders, such as Vitol, failed to secure any Urals blend cargoes.

Shell and BP will share 140,000-tonne cargoes of Urals from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, while Shell would lift all 80,000-tonne parcels.

Total also won the rights to handle 80,000-tonne CPC Blend cargoes in Novorossiisk, while Trafigura will lift 140,000-tonne CPC Blend cargoes.