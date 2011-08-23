MOSCOW Aug 23 Russian state oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM) issued its semi-annual jumbo crude tender on Tuesday, offering 3.0-7.2 million tonnes of Urals crude for loading in the Baltic port of Primorsk from October to March, traders said.

It offered Urals URL-E in parcels of varying size from the Black Sea Port of Novorossiisk. Under the tender terms, it can sell between 840,000 and 2.52 million tonnes as 140,000 tonne cargoes and 960,000-2.88 million tonnes as 80,000 tonne cargoes.

