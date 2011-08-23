* Shell and Warly won previous tender

MOSCOW, Aug 23 Russian state oil company Rosneft issued its semi-annual jumbo crude tender on Tuesday, offering 3.0-7.2 million tonnes of Urals crude for loading in the Baltic port of Primorsk from October to March, traders said.

This compared with 3.0-7.0 million tonnes in the previous April-September tender.

Rosneft offered Urals URL-E in parcels of varying size from the Black Sea Port of Novorossiisk. Under the tender terms, it can sell between 840,000 and 2.52 million tonnes as 140,000 tonne cargoes and 960,000-2.88 million tonnes as 80,000 tonne cargoes.

This is a bit less than in the April-September tender.

Traders said that Rosneft will stop receiving offers on Aug. 30.

Shell (RDSa.L) won Rosneft's last major Urals crude tender in northwest Europe for a third time in a row, while trader Warly emerged as a winner for all 80,000-tonne cargoes in the south.

The Russian top crude producer also tenders to sell 255,000-450,000 CPC Blend CPC-E in October - early January.

