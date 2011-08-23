* Shell and Warly won previous tender
* Rosneft to stop receiving offers from Aug. 30
MOSCOW, Aug 23 Russian state oil company Rosneft
issued its semi-annual jumbo crude tender on Tuesday,
offering 3.0-7.2 million tonnes of Urals crude for loading in
the Baltic port of Primorsk from October to March, traders said.
This compared with 3.0-7.0 million tonnes in the previous
April-September tender.
Rosneft offered Urals URL-E in parcels of varying size
from the Black Sea Port of Novorossiisk. Under the tender terms,
it can sell between 840,000 and 2.52 million tonnes as 140,000
tonne cargoes and 960,000-2.88 million tonnes as 80,000 tonne
cargoes.
This is a bit less than in the April-September tender.
Traders said that Rosneft will stop receiving offers on Aug.
30.
Shell (RDSa.L) won Rosneft's last major Urals crude tender
in northwest Europe for a third time in a row, while trader
Warly emerged as a winner for all 80,000-tonne cargoes in the
south.
The Russian top crude producer also tenders to sell
255,000-450,000 CPC Blend CPC-E in October - early January.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Birrane)