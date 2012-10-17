LONDON Oct 17 The four tycoons who own half of TNK-BP will not bid for BP's 50 percent stake in the Anglo-Russian oil firm, the boss of their holding company said on Wednesday, removing a potential obstacle to state oil company Rosneft's plan to buy it.

"The Russian shareholders will not be making a bid," said Stan Polovets, chief executive of AAR, which groups the interests of tycoons Mikhail Fridman, German Khan, Viktor Vekselberg and Len Blavatnik and owns the other half of the business.

AAR had expressed its interest in BP's stake when it went up for sale in June, but earlier on Wednesday it emerged that Rosneft has agreed to buy the tycoons' stake, and that its chief executive Igor Sechin was in London for talks that could result in it buying out BP's stake as well.